Calendar » What The Buddha Taught

November 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 PM

Join us, starting this Thursday Oct 29, and Nov 12, and 19 from 7-9pm.

Three evenings of teachings, exploring your own life’s journey, in light of the Buddha’s wisdom, from the perspectives of personal maturation, liberation, awakening and service.



About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.