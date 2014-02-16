Calendar » What To Do When the Law of Attraction DOESN’T Work

February 16, 2014 from 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Center of the Heart presents

What To Do When the Law of Attraction

(The Secret) DOESN'T Work!

Sunday, February 16th

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

$10 donationCenter of the Heart

487 N. Turnpike, Santa Barbara

805-964-4861

Join Spiritual Counselor

Nijole Sparkis, RScP

in this transformational workshop!

Licensed Spiritual Counselor Nijole Sparkis takes you through a fun look at all the ways the Law of Attraction can get blocked, and gives tips on shifting that blockage so you're empowered to create the MORE you seek in your life. Nijole dispels the myths about the Law of Attraction, and shows how to crank up your personal power, so you can create more of the life you truly want to live!

A certified life coach for nearly 15 years, Nijole has been a life-long student of the Law of Attraction through the works of Napoleon Hill, Louise Hay, Abraham-Hicks, and under Michael Beckwith. She has successfully helped others, and from a background of dysfunction & poverty has herself manifested financial freedom, her perfect soulmate of 18 years, working with celebrities, and a gorgeous home in a prestigious neighborhood, among countless other manifestations.

See Nijole's YouTube video for more info on this event:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=UoB1bt05Ro0