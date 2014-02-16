Calendar » What to Do When the Law of Attraction (The Secret) DOESN’T work!

February 16, 2014 from 1:30pm - 3:30pm

How many times have you created affirmations, done visualizations, and your desired outcome

STILL doesn’t manifest? Why doesn’t the Law of Attraction work all the time? Is there a way you can strategically make it work better for you? The answer is Yes and No!

Licensed Spiritual Counselor Nijole Sparkis takes you through a fun look at all the ways the Law of Attraction can get blocked, and gives tips on shifting that blockage so you’re empowered to create the MORE you seek in your life. Nijole dispels the myths about the Law of Attraction, and shows how to crank up your personal power, so you can create more of the life you truly want to live!

A certified life coach for nearly 15 years, Nijole has been a life-long student of the Law of Attraction through the works of Napoleon Hill, Louise Hay, Abraham-Hicks, A Course in Miracles, and under Michael Beckwith. She has successfully helped others, and from a background of dysfunction & poverty has herself manifested financial freedom, her perfect soulmate of 18 years, working with celebrities, and a gorgeous home in a prestigious neighborhood, among countless other manifestations.