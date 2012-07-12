Calendar » What to Eat During Cancer Treatment

July 12, 2012 from 1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.

Cancer patients and survivors, along with their family members and caregivers, are invited to learn more about what foods are most tolerable during cancer treatment. Myths and facts of diet and the treatment process will also be discussed. This presentation is offered free-of-charge and is presented by Cancer Center's Oncology Nutrition Specialist, Sarah Washburn, M.S., R.D., C.D., C.S.O. Pre-registration is encouraged. Please call Cancer Center's Wellness department: (805) 898-2204.