What Will They Create? MISCHIEF! Art From Scrap Assemblage Event

April 5, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 om

What Will They Create? Mischief! marks the return of Art From Scrap's Annual Assemblage Show, a fundraising event to benefit Art From Scrap’s art programing. Art From Scrap invites artists 18 years and older from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties to participate in this year’s assemblage event, entitled Mischief! The challenge is to create an assemblage using a piece of discarded or unfinished art.



It can be made using a work you or someone else decided not to finish; something you were given but never quite liked; art you found in the trash or that caught your eye at a thrift store. Or you can come to Art From Scrap and choose from a large selection of discarded and unfinished art that has been donated to our Reuse Store.



There are an infinite variety of ways to use discarded art to create a completely new and unique work. This challenge will mean different things to different people. And, as with all good challenges, there is no one right approach. It is intended to evoke the kind of creativity that makes this event exciting!

The exhibit will open to the public on March 8, 2014. On April 5, join us for an Assemblage Celebration and Closing Night Party. The evening's festivities include a Silent Art Auction, music, food, festivities and fun!

Artist Dan Levin is this year's assemblage muse.