Calendar » What’s Hot & What’s Not With Social Media?! with Nicki Gauthier

July 17, 2013 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Nicki Gauthier, marketing strategist and COO of Web Marketing Therapy® will be a featured panelist during the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association’s July Meeting. The moderated panel will include discussions on the topic of Social Media Marketing, Professional Branding and how LinkedIn is becoming an imperative resource for businesses. Attendees will gain access to social media experts and learn how to take full advantage of Social Media Marketing. About Nicki Gauthier: Nicki Gauthier is a web marketing expert, trainer, speaker and educator. She is the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Web Marketing Therapy, a boutique web marketing agency and training company that diagnoses, prescribes, and guides healthy marketing solutions. Gauthier leverages marketing opportunities to build strategy and optimize web marketing. She provides web marketing support, training, advisory, and execution for her clients so they can maximize web opportunities and successes. She teaches “The Art and Science of Web Analytics” at UCSB Extension and guest lectures at conferences and other university classes. Event Date and Venue: When: July 17th, 2013 TIme: 3:30 – 5:30pm Where: 27 W. Anapamu Suite 294 Santa Barbara, California More Info: http://bit.ly/15nRo71