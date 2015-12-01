Calendar » What’s the Skinny on Fat?

December 1, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 9: 00 pm

Is fat good or bad? The stance on fat has changed. Join instructor Suzanne Lemagie in this class to provide the facts on fat. Discover the secret behind butter substitutes and explore the fats that make food delicious. Learn how different kinds of fat can be bad or even beneficial to your diet. Uncover the secrets and register today!

Course number: 606448

Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138

