When Diets Fail - Free Yourself from Emotional Eating

February 11, 2017 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

70% of Americans are overweight and obese. Millions of dollars are spent on fad diets which produce short-lived results.By not addressing the emotional eating component, weight loss is temporary and leaves the dieter feeling more hopeless and frustrated than ever. Explore the triggers that lead to emotional eating and discover the tools and strategies for establishing a healthy relationship with food. Walk away understanding how to free yourself from this cycle and how to transform your mind (and body) along the way.