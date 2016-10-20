Calendar » When the Lights Go Out

October 20, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Kerrilee Gore And Zen Arts present When The Lights Go Out: An Immersive Theatrical Experience for four spellbinding performances October 20-22. Lights Out, created by Kerrilee Gore is an innovative theatrical experience onstage at the Lobero Theatre featuring immersive elements of cabaret, multi-media and acrobatics from some of Los Angeles’ top choreographers and creative minds. It’s what happens inside our dreams, between the sheets, and the secrets that we keep… The Santa Barbara Independentpraised of the show’s previous engagement, saying, “There’s no limit set on where the night can go.” Seating is limited.

“In a theater scene that’s often defined by what’s been done before, When the Lights Go Out stands alone as a true departure from the norm.” – Santa Barbara Independent

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 AT 8:00 PM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 AT 8:00 PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 AT 5:00 PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 AT 9:00 PM