When the Lights Go Out A Benefit for Direct Relief An immersive theatrical performance with elements
November 20, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
It’s what happens inside your dreams, between the sheets, and in the secrets that we keep……
Created By Kerrilee Gore
Creative Directed by Jason Young
Produced By Zen Arts & Jen the Babe Productions
Choreographed by Eight & One Productions
Premiere Performance to benefit Direct Relief’s Maternal and Child Health Programs
100% of ticket sales will be donated to Direct Relief
Reception after the show is hosted by Brewer-Clifton Wines and The Wine Cask.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $150 - VIP (VIP ticket includes premier seating and special treatment from performers) $125 - General (Ticket prices include
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/lights-go-dri-benefit/