When the Lights Go Out An immersive theatrical performance with elements of cabaret & acrobatics
November 20, 2014 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm
Created By Kerrilee Gore
Creative Directed by Jason Young
Produced By Zen Arts & Jen the Babe Productions
Choreographed by Eight & One Productions
See more at whenthelightsgooutshow.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Friday @ 5:30pm $47 - Couch/Ottoman $27 - Table Seating Thursday & Friday @ 8:30pm $97 - VIP (VIP ticket includes, premier
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/lights-go/