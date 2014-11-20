Calendar » When The Lights Go Out: Premiere Performance to Support Direct Relief

November 20, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Join the cast and crew of "When The Lights Go Out" for a special premier performance to benefit Direct Relief's maternal and child health programs. One hundred percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Direct Relief. We hope you can join us!

5:00 PM Doors open for interactive pre-show

5:30 PM Show

7:00 PM Post-show reception for guests, cast and crew

Tickets are available at www.lobero.com. $150 (VIP Seating) $125 (General seating).