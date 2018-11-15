Calendar » When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir Patrisse Cullors

November 15, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 7:00PM

Artist, organizer, educator, and popular public speaker, Patrisse Cullors is a Los Angeles native and Co-Founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and Founder of grassroots Los Angeles based organization, Dignity and Power Now. She is also a senior fellow at MomsRising where she is working on ending Maternal Mortality and Morbidity. In 2013, Patrisse co-founded #BlackLivesMatter, the global movement with a viral Twitter hashtag, which has since grown to an international organization with dozens of chapters around the world fighting anti-Black racism. In January 2018 Patrisse Cullors published her memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir. Her memoir became an instant New York Times bestseller.