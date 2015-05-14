Calendar » When Worlds Collide: Fracking and Community in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico

May 14, 2015 from 5:30 pm

Lecture by Professor James Brooks

Co-sponsored by the UCSB History Associates

In July 2012, the Bureau of Land Management announced a two-week public scoping period for its decision to fulfill its mandate under the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 to “explore for and develop oil and gas resources on public lands through a competitive leasing process” on 343,439 acres in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico. Included in these lands were 13,300 acres on the Cebolla Mesa, in the heart of the 2 million acre Rio Chama Basin. As a result of community responses, the BLM deferred action in February 2014, “pending further analysis.” Prof. James Brooks will discuss his work with more than 100 citizens, largely organized from the historic village of Abiquiu, who have mounted a “cultural defense” of water rights in the region.