Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

“Where Have All the Lawyers Gone?”

September 25, 2013 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Mission & State presents a forum about the challenges and benefits of pro bono work at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

Panelists will include the following:
- Justice Arthur Gilbert (Presiding Justice, California Courty of Appeal, 2nd District, Division 6)
- Judge Thomas Hall (Superior Court of California, Santa Barbara County)
- Jacqueline Hall (Pro Bono Coordinator, Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County)
- Amy Steinfeld (Attorney and Pro Bono Coordinator, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck)

Located in AUSB's Community Hall. RSVP recommended; email [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
  • Starts: September 25, 2013 6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: AUSB Campus, 602 Anacapa, Santa Barbara
 
 
 