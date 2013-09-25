Calendar » “Where Have All the Lawyers Gone?”

September 25, 2013 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Mission & State presents a forum about the challenges and benefits of pro bono work at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

Panelists will include the following:

- Justice Arthur Gilbert (Presiding Justice, California Courty of Appeal, 2nd District, Division 6)

- Judge Thomas Hall (Superior Court of California, Santa Barbara County)

- Jacqueline Hall (Pro Bono Coordinator, Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County)

- Amy Steinfeld (Attorney and Pro Bono Coordinator, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck)

Located in AUSB's Community Hall. RSVP recommended; email [email protected]