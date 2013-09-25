“Where Have All the Lawyers Gone?”
Mission & State presents a forum about the challenges and benefits of pro bono work at Antioch University Santa Barbara.
Panelists will include the following:
- Justice Arthur Gilbert (Presiding Justice, California Courty of Appeal, 2nd District, Division 6)
- Judge Thomas Hall (Superior Court of California, Santa Barbara County)
- Jacqueline Hall (Pro Bono Coordinator, Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County)
- Amy Steinfeld (Attorney and Pro Bono Coordinator, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck)
Located in AUSB's Community Hall. RSVP recommended; email [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: September 25, 2013 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: AUSB Campus, 602 Anacapa, Santa Barbara