Whine and Dine Toastmasters Club Meeting

May 19, 2016 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

If you live in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area and are looking for a Toastmaster club to check out, we'd like to welcome you as our guest (no need to RSVP, just show up). Whine and Dine Toastmasters is Santa Barbara's first advanced speakers club, and is open to the community. We meet on the 3rd Thursday every month at Mulligan's Cafe from 6:00pm to 8:30pm. We invite you to look around our club website for more information.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of meeting locations. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization’s membership exceeds 292,000 in more than 14,350 clubs in 122 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.





