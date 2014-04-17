Calendar » Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club Meeting

April 17, 2014 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

If you live in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area and are looking for a Toastmaster club to check out, we'd like to welcome you as our guest (no need to RSVP, just show up). Whine & Dine Toastmasters is Santa Barbara's first advanced speakers club, and is open to the community. We meet on the 3rd Thursday every month at Mulligan's Cafe in Santa Barbara from 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. We invite you to look around our club website for more information.



