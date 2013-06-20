Calendar » Whine & Dine Toastmasters Club Meeting

June 20, 2013 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

If you live in the Santa Barbara/Goleta area and are looking for a Toastmaster club to check out, we'd like to welcome you as our guest (no need to RSVP, just show up). Whine & Dine Toastmasters is Santa Barbara's first advanced speakers club, and is open to the community. We meet on the 3rd Thursday every month. We invite you to look around our club website for more information. Katy Porter, DTM, Lt. Governor Education & Training for District 33, is our guest speaker at this meeting.