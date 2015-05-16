Calendar » White House/Black Market Event to Benefit the Diana Basehart Foundation

May 16, 2015 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

The White House/Black Market Boutique at Paseo Nuevo will host an event to benefit the Diana Basehart Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that helps keep families and their beloved animals together by providing essential veterinary care during difficult financial times.

Diana Basehart has devoted her life to helping our four-legged friends and those who love them. She and her late husband, actor Richard Basehart, are credited with starting the movement to protect animals. Together, they formed Actors and Others for Animals in the early days of Hollywood and the organization is still going strong.

Meet Diana Basehart and her constant companion, a little Yorkie named Nell, who will be in attendance from 1:00-3:00pm. Diana will speak about the great need in our own community and will share inspirational real-life stories about the families they have helped.

Shoppers will enjoy an array of baked goods and those who make a donation to the Diana Basehart Foundation will receive 10% off any purchases.