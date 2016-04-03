Calendar » Who Could Ask For Anything More?

April 3, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Rubicon Theatre Company is pleased to announce the complete cast of WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? This concert is the second offering in the annual Janet and Mark L. Goldenson Broadway Musical Concert Series. Celebrating the music of George and Ira Gershwin, one of the most significant and popular American songwriting teams of all time, WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? plays for three performances only, Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? will be helmed by L.A. Drama Critic's Circle and Ovation award-winning director Richard Israel (whose directing credits include Floyd Collins for La Mirada which won Ovation Awards for Best Direction and Best Musical), 110 in the Shade (Ovation Award for Best Musical- Intimate Theatre and Ovation Nomination for Best Direction), Avenue Q, Kiss Me Kate, and Once Upon a Mattress. The cast features Lindsey Alley (Hollywood Arms on Broadway, Ovation Nomination for Legally Blonde and Having It All; Seven seasons on "The Mickey Mouse Club"), Matthew Bohrer (World Premiere of Marjorie Prime at Mark Taper Forum, The Sunshine Boys with Judd Hirsch and Danny DeVito), Kim Huber (Disney's Beauty and the Beast as Belle on Broadway and National Tour; Ovation Award nomination for Having It All), Rebecca Ann Johnson (Little Miss Scrooge at Rubicon; Singin' in the Rain at MTW), Damon Kirsche (American Showstoppers: An Evening with Cole Porter; A Little Night Music at South Coast Rep) and Mark Edgar Stephens (National Tour of Sunset Boulevard, International Tour of A Chorus Line). The cast will be singing timeless Gershwin classics such as "It Had To Be You," "S'Wonderful," "How Long Has This Been Going On," "They Can't Take That Away," "Our Love is Here to Stay" and over 20 magnificent numbers that represent the incredible diversity and wide appeal attributed to the Gershwin catalog. Musical Direction is by Jake Anthony, Resident Music Director at New Musicals, Inc.

Created by Richard Israel, this concert gives audiences the opportunity to experience the sophisticated genius of this dynamic brotherly duo, whose music remains just as popular and relevant today as it was during the Roaring Twenties. For those unacquainted with the talents of the Gershwins, their songs will certainly strike a chord of familiarity. Loyal fans of the Gershwin catalog can anticipate a combination of classic numbers juxtaposed with rarer performed pieces.

Richard Israel remarks, “George and Ira Gershwin's contributions to the American songbook are unparalleled. So many of the songs that are considered classic American standards came from the mind and heart of the Gershwins, and we are so lucky to be able to share these gorgeous and resonant works of art in an intimate setting at Rubicon.”

Casting Director and Concert Series Producer Stephanie Coltrin-Beyries adds, “What is fascinating about the Gershwin brothers is their lasting influence and transcendence in a wide range of music genres. Their music has impacted several generations, and will continue to do so. Ira’s lyrics provided profound insights into human nature. George’s music is profoundly memorable and innovative. Together, they elevated American musical theatre and changed the music standards of their time.”

WHO COULD ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE? is presented for three performances only: Saturday, April. 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 2:00 p.m. All performances are at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, located at 1006 E. Main Street (the corner of Main and Laurel), Ventura, CA 93001. Tickets are $69.50 for the general public, $59.50 with the purchase of 3-4 concerts; $49.50 with the purchase of all five concerts. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900, or go to www.rubicontheatre.org.