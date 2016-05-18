Calendar » WHY DID CALIFORNIA RAISE THE MINIMUM WAGE?

May 18, 2016 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Locally, the League of Women Voters has agreed that the minimum wage on the South Coast should be raised to $15. This followed a large rally on Labor Day, 2015, when Cause and the Fund for Santa Barbara began a community effort to raise our minimum wage.

Two leaders from that rally will speak at our May Community Forum. They are Lucas Zucker from the Cause organization, and Marcos Vargas, executive director of the Fund for Santa Barbara. They have been joined by many other organizations who are also supporting the change locally and some of them will speak as well.

The State of California decided to put a state wide ballot measure on the November, 2016 ballot to raise to a $15 minimum wage over several years. Several other states including New York and Oregon are doing the same, and about 270 cities have been raising theirs as well. The local coalition decided to work with the state measure this year, so that will be on our fall ballots.

It is important to note that after a careful study, the City of Santa Barbara decided that a Living Wage

for their employees should be $16.70 per hour, if no benefits were paid. They ruled that all city contracts would use that wage. This indicates that locally $15 would be a floor, probably needing to be raised later.

However, raising the minimum wage in some states does not help in the 21 states that have no minimum, and use only the $7.25 Minimum Wage set by the federal government. Therefore there is now a great deal of pressure for a national minimum of $15.

Please note that this is a brown bag lunch event, beverages available, free parking.....free admission