Calendar » Why Seven?

September 2, 2017 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday, September 2, 2017

3:00 – 5:00 pm

Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenters: Eva Moberg and Kirk Gradin

For the ancient Pythagoreans, the heptad was venerated as the number of "primary concord" and sacred to Athena as the goddess of wisdom. From the seven days of the week, the seven notes of the musical scale and the seven continents, to the seven virtues and the seven levels of mind in transpersonal psychology, the number re-appears in many contexts. Is it merely coincidence and superstition or does it have scientific value? Is it merely “mythic,” or does a seven-fold division suggest an archetypal key to analyzing the connection, interdependence and synthesis of parts within the whole? In a thought-provoking, multi-media presentation, a Swedish psycho-therapist and a local architect explore the numeric and geometric beauty, mystery and multi-dimensional significance of seven.



Suggested donation of $2 per person.