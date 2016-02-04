Calendar » Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows’ Presentation by Dr. Melanie Joy

February 4, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

UCSB professor Dr. Renan Larue, as part of his new course on "Vegan Studies" (the first in the country) is hosting a special one-time lecture featuring Dr. Melanie Joy, author of ‘Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows.’ The event takes place on Thursday, February 4th at 5 pm at Harold Frank Hall on the UCSB campus and is free and open to the public. A plant-based reception will be offered after the presentation.

Dr. Melanie Joy’s presentation, “Understanding Carnism,” is about the invisible belief system, or ideology, that conditions people to eat certain animals. Carnism is essentially the opposite of veganism, as “carn” means “flesh” or “of the flesh” and “ism” refers to a belief system.

“Because carnism is invisible, people typically don’t realize that eating animals is a choice, rather than a given. In meat-eating cultures around the world, people generally don’t think about why they eat certain animals but not others, or why they eat any animals at all. But when eating animals is not a necessity, which is the case for many people in the world today, then it is a choice - and choices always stem from beliefs,” says Dr. Joy.

Melanie Joy, Ph.D., Ed.M. is a Harvard-educated psychologist, former professor of psychology and sociology at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, internationally acclaimed speaker, and author of the award-winning primer on carnism, Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows. Dr. Joy’s pioneering work on carnism has made her a world authority on the psychology of eating animals, and she has been featured on programs including the BBC, National Public Radio, PBS, and the New York Times. She is the eighth recipient of the Institute of Jainology’s Ahimsa Award, which was previously awarded to Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama.

Dr. Joy has given her acclaimed carnism presentation on five continents, and the video of her recent TEDx talk on carnism is in the top 1% of the most-viewed TEDx talks of all time. She is also the founder and president of Beyond Carnism, and the author of Strategic Action for Animals.