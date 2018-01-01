Calendar » Widow/Widowers Support Group

October 12, 2015 from TBA, call for time

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a support group for adults who have lost a spouse or partner. In this support environment, grieving individuals can connect with others facing similar losses.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. For more information, please call the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8820 ext. 110. No drop-ins please.

This ongoing group will take place the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month; 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month. Please call for time