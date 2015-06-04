Calendar » WILD AT HEART

June 4, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Valley Grind is pleased to present, ‘Wild at Heart’, the debut solo exhibition of self-taught artist, Alana Clumeck. “Wild at Heart” will run from June 1st, 2015 - June 30th, 2015 with an opening reception Thursday June 4th from 4-6:00pm.

About the Artist:

Whilst suffering from prenatal depression during her second pregnancy in early 2014, Alana found herself yearning for a creative outlet. Having never painted before, she purchased some art supplies, and painting quickly became her therapy. Now, a mere 18 months on, Alana has commissioned dozens of paintings, and is currently painting towards her debut exhibition, entitled ‘Wild at Heart.’ Greatly influenced by the surrounding ranch life of the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, Alana’s paintings portray her unique interpretation of the inspiration she finds in the equine muse.

Alana says of exhibition title, “WILD AT HEART embodies the war of egos inside each of us; conforming to certain roles in society yet yearning to be another. Metaphorically it symbolizes the relationship between the domesticated horse and its rider, a carefully balanced conflict between who really has control over the movements of the horse. Is it the horse or the rider? The horse will do as it has been trained, however deep down in its heart it is wild and free and waiting for fleeting moments to express itself.”

Completely self-taught, her acrylic paintings are bold in color, pattern and vigor. Alana creates depth and meaning in her pieces through her extensive use of shadows and vibrant colors. She paints from her home studio in Santa Ynez where she creates commissioned pieces, and sells her work online. She is a member of the Artist Guild of Santa Ynez Valley and hopes that her artwork might bring joy and inspiration to others.

WILD AT HEART will be on display through June 1st - 30th 2015 at Valley Grind, with a reception open to the public Thursday June 4th, 2015 4pm - 6pm.

Where: 3558 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez, CA, 93460 (805) 688-1506