WILD CARDS Book signing at Chaucers with Ken Berris

June 24, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

ABOUT THE BOOK

Who hasn’t watched baseball and dreamed of seeing Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson,Ty Cobb, and Lou Gehrig on the same field as the All Stars of today?

So imagine if one day these and other legends of the past showed up alive again, re-created through their old baseball cards, with their destinies in the hands of a young boy wanting a game with the current major league stars.

Wild Cards is Field of Dreams meets Harry Potter.

Full of poignant moments and exciting non-stop sports action, this is a novel of striking narrative and power that offers unforgettable characters, heartwarming humor, and breathtaking suspense, while investigating the mysteries of baseball, fatherhood, and meaning. It is a share-with-your-friends celebration of life and afterlife wrapped up in a good, old-fashioned story of belief and hope.

Its themes revolve around a father’s impossible quest to return to his family. A son’s journey. A single mother’s heroic efforts to protect her son. And fate’s sleight of hand bringing together baseball’s past legends and today’s major league stars in a game for the ages.

It explores an America that values celebrity over substance. A country that is struggling with the problem of emotional bankruptcy and searching for answers. It looks at the state of sports today and the weight it wields in today’s society. And most of all, it investigates how the game of baseball plays a hand in our fates.

This is the perfect gift for the young at heart.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ken Berris is an award-winning director and screenwriter most well known for his screenplay and direction on the film,The Manor, starring the late Oscar winner, Peter O’Toole, Gabrielle Anwar, Greta Scacchi, and Edie McClurg. His work as a director also includes Pinocchio, starring Oscar winner, Martin Landau, Blown Away, the interactive sequel to the feature film that starred Oscar winners, Jeff Bridges and Tommy Lee Jones, Eraser Turnabout, the interactive sequel to the film that starred Arnold Schwarzeneggar, Spycraft, the 20 hour interactive epic that featured the former CIA Director, William Colby and former KGB Director, Oleg Kalugin, and Prickly Rose, starring Gloria Rossi and Blake Berris.

Mr. Berris is slated to direct the upcoming feature film, Major, later this year. This is the inspiring, unheralded story of cycling legend Marshall Major Taylor who earned acclaim at the turn of the twentieth century. Out of the prejudice and obscurity of the deep South in post-Civil War Indiana, a black teenager who was son of slaves, went on to become the top cyclist in the world in 1900. Major Taylor overcame the rampant racism of his time to become the most world’s most famous athlete.

Ken Berris is also a top creative branding consultant who has won Clio Awards and New York One Show Gold Awards for his commercial work on many name brands, and the Invision Award, the oscar of Interactive Media.

A noted ghost writer and script doctor for numerous scripts, Berris has also run the branding, creative and media for numerous political campaigns.

He is the husband of writer and editor, Lauren Lund Berris, and the father of two grown children: Emmy-nominated actor, Blake Berris; and theater director, teacher, and actress, Riley Berris, who heads the program at San Marcos High School.

He loves dogs and cats which abound at his home. Wild Cards is his first novel and he is also set to publish a children’s book. He lives in Santa Barbara, California.