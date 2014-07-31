Wild Jewels Pop-Up Shop
July 31, 2014 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday – Sunday, July 31 – August 3
Wild Jewels Pop-Up Shop
Wild Jewels presents a stunning collection of designer handcrafted sterling silver, Paua (New Zealand Abalone), mother-of-pearl, semi-precious stones, and freshwater pearl jewelry. Their passion for superb quality ensures truly unique pieces that you will fall in love with and want to wear for a very long time.
Museum Shop
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/programs/events.web