Calendar » Wild Jewels Trunk Show

August 1, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Sisters Amy and Liza Cronhelm are the designers and owners of Wild Jewels, a New Zealand company specializing in hand crafted jewelry using natures finest creations, including New Zealand paua shell, Mother of Pearl, sterling silver, fresh water pearl, and semi-precious stones. The designs embody nature, strength, and elegant lines infused with the energy of each piece being hand crafted.