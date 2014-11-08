wild UP
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3029 or (805) 893-3535
World Premiere Production
PULP
Christopher Rountree, Artistic Director and Conductor
Sat, Nov 8, 7:00 p.m., Hahn Hall
“Christopher Rountree conducted with infectious enthusiasm… Magnificent.” Los Angeles Times
Acclaimed classical/contemporary music ensemble wild Up explores the topical and the visceral in a show called PULP. The music includes Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Erik Satie’s surreal Furniture Music, John Zorn’s visceral For Your Eyes Only, Julia Holter’s mesmerizing voice, the screaming psychedelic jazz of Sun Ra and the futurism of Juan García Esquivel. We promise: no tuxedos, no rules, blazing talent and the unexpected.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: November 8, 2014 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $32.00-$10.00
- Location: Hahn Hall
