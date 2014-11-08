Calendar » wild UP

November 8, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3029 or (805) 893-3535

World Premiere Production

wild Up

PULP

Christopher Rountree, Artistic Director and Conductor

Up Close & Musical series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman

Sat, Nov 8, 7:00 p.m., Hahn Hall

“Christopher Rountree conducted with infectious enthusiasm… Magnificent.” Los Angeles Times



Acclaimed classical/contemporary music ensemble wild Up explores the topical and the visceral in a show called PULP. The music includes Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Erik Satie’s surreal Furniture Music, John Zorn’s visceral For Your Eyes Only, Julia Holter’s mesmerizing voice, the screaming psychedelic jazz of Sun Ra and the futurism of Juan García Esquivel. We promise: no tuxedos, no rules, blazing talent and the unexpected.