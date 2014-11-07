Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Wild UP at SBMA

November 7, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

wild UP is an experimental classical ensemble of Los Angeles musicians committed to creating though-provoking performances. The group, led by artistic director and conductor Christopher Rountree, holds fast that a concert space should be unique and as moving as the music heard in it.  In this performance, ten members of the ensemble use a variety of spaces throughout the Museum to create a unique experience.

Mary Craig Auditorium
Free 

This performance is co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. See the world premiere production of wild UP’s PULP at the Music Academy of the West Saturday, November 8 at 7 pm. For more information visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 7, 2014 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net/
 
 
 