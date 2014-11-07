Calendar » Wild UP at SBMA

November 7, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

wild UP is an experimental classical ensemble of Los Angeles musicians committed to creating though-provoking performances. The group, led by artistic director and conductor Christopher Rountree, holds fast that a concert space should be unique and as moving as the music heard in it. In this performance, ten members of the ensemble use a variety of spaces throughout the Museum to create a unique experience.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free



This performance is co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. See the world premiere production of wild UP’s PULP at the Music Academy of the West Saturday, November 8 at 7 pm. For more information visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.