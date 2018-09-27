Calendar » wild Up at SBMA: GRADIENT

September 27, 2018 from 6 pm - 7:00 pm

Inspired by Nam June Paik’s TV Clock, violinist Andrew McIntosh brings a program of music about space, light, and the passing of time to SBMA. Situated in front of Paik’s work, four wild Up violinists perform elegant and visceral works by Anahita Abbasi, John Cage, Tashi Wada, and Steve Reich. Reservations are required as seating is limited.

wild Up is a modern music collective; an adventurous chamber orchestra; a Los Angeles-based group of musicians committed to creating visceral, thought-provoking happenings. wild Up believes that music is a catalyst for shared experiences, and that a concert venue is a place to challenge, excite and ignite a community of listeners.