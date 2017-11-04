Calendar » Wilderness Youth Project Presents The Moon Dance

November 4, 2017 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Wilderness Youth Project invites you to join us on Saturday, November 4th, a marvelous night for a moon dance, to support and celebrate our Bridge to Nature Campaign. The Moon Dance will take place at Imagine Park on Cathedral Oaks Road and will include live music with a contra dance caller, cocktails, wood fired pizza and appetizers. This evening will be the keystone of our Bridge to Nature Campaign, which will bring Wilderness Youth Project into the school day for the students with the greatest needs in our community. Your purchase of a Moon Dance ticket will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a generous sponsor to help us reach our goal of $250,000. We hope you’ll join us.