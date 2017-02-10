Wildlife Filmmaker’s Panel
February 10, 2017 from 11.00am - 12.00pm
Tony Lee, the director behind The Cat That Changed America, about P22 mountain lion, will be speaking with other wildlife film makers about the making of the film which has its World Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday February 10th.
Event Details
- Price: FREE
- Location: 33 E Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: www.thecatthatchangedamerica.com
