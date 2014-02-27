Calendar » Wildlife of the Channel Islands—the Galapagos of North America

February 27, 2014 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The public is invited to share an evening with Paul Collins, who will give a free presentation titled "Wildlife of the Channel Islands — the Galapagos of North America" at the Solvang Library on Thursday, Feb. 27. This program is sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and will begin with a viewing of museum specimens of animals from the islands at 6:00 p.m., to be followed by an illustrated lecture at 7:00 p.m. Paul Collins is Curator of Vertebrate Zoology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and has studied the island's fauna since the 1970s.