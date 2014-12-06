Calendar » Wildling Holiday Marketplace

December 6, 2014 from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Celebrate the holiday season at the Wildling Museum with a special open house and marketplace. Meet local artists showcasing their handcrafted gifts and artisans using natural materials to create unique items. It’s the perfect time to purchase special holiday gifts!

PLUS,

Face painting!

Art activity station that includes customizing gift wrap!

The chance to take your photo with a very special WILD guest!

Music!

Film screening in the Barbara Goodall Education Center throughout the afternoon!

