Calendar » Will Jones Reflects on the Role of Labor in the Civil Rights Movement

April 24, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

The 1963 March on Washington is remembered as a pivotal moment in civil rights history, and an expression of the importance of organized mass protest in the passage of landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation. Few recognize, however, that at the heart of the historic demonstration was a demand for economic justice as a critical dimension of racial democracy. Historian Will Jones recaptures this and other aspects of the forgotten history of the March in a talk that helps us to understand why demands for jobs, living wages, and freedom remain at the forefront of civil rights organizing today. Jones is a Professor of History at UW-Madison and author of The March on Washington: Jobs, Freedom, and the Forgotten History of Civil Rights. Copies of his book will be available for purchase courtesy of Granada Books.