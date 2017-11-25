Calendar » William Laman Invitation to a Special Event

November 25, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

William Laman is hosting a Special Event featuring a trunk show for Susan Kim highlighting her new clothing and accessories line. Come join us on Saturday, November 25, 2017 to celebrate our new line of holiday gifts and accessories.

William Laman Furniture.Garden.Antiques

1496 East Valley Road, Montecito, California 93108

TEL: 805 969 2840 | www.williamlaman.com