Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

William Laman Invitation to a Special Event

November 25, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

William Laman is hosting a Special Event featuring a trunk show for Susan Kim highlighting her new clothing and accessories line. Come join us on Saturday, November 25, 2017 to celebrate our new line of holiday gifts and accessories.

William Laman Furniture.Garden.Antiques   
1496 East Valley Road, Montecito, California  93108
TEL:  805 969 2840   |     www.williamlaman.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: William Laman, Susan Kim
  • Starts: November 25, 2017 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Location: 1496 East Valley Road
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/1496Shop/
  • Sponsors: William Laman, Susan Kim
 
 
 