William Rolland Gallery Permanent Collection
*From May. 28 - Jul. 30, 2015
Over several decades, William Rolland has amassed an eclectic collection of art, including 18th-to-20th-century bronzes and paintings. Many of these works have been donated to Cal Lutheran to contribute to the permanent collection of the William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art. This spring semester, students in the course Arts Management and Museology will plan and curate this exhibition focused on the collection.
Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For More Information:
Rachel T. Schmid
805-493-3697
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 28, 2015 10:00am
- Price: FREE
- Location: William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/rolland/