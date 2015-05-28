Calendar » William Rolland Gallery Permanent Collection

May 28, 2015 from 10:00am

*From May. 28 - Jul. 30, 2015

Over several decades, William Rolland has amassed an eclectic collection of art, including 18th-to-20th-century bronzes and paintings. Many of these works have been donated to Cal Lutheran to contribute to the permanent collection of the William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art. This spring semester, students in the course Arts Management and Museology will plan and curate this exhibition focused on the collection.

Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For More Information:

Rachel T. Schmid

805-493-3697

[email protected]