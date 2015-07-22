Calendar » WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY AND ALISON KRAUSS & UNION STATION AT SANTA BARBARA BOWL

July 22, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Music legends and Grammy Award winning artists Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas will be touring together in June and July of 2015. The tour will make a stop at Santa Barbara Bowl on July 22 at 7:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 21 at 11 AM.

The tour will mark the second time that Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas have shared the stage together. The two groups came together last year for a highly anticipated and ultimately successful run of dates during the spring and summer months. The 2015 tour looks to provide more of the same, where unique personalities combined with impeccable musicianship and decades of award-winning songs are sure to create a show full of unforgettable moments.