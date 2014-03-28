Calendar » Wind Ensemble Concert

March 28, 2014 from 7:30pm

Friday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

Samuelson Chapel



The CLU Wind Ensemble presents the fourth annual PRISM concert, featuring the full spectrum of talent of woodwind, brass and percussion members. The concert also spotlights student soloists and chamber ensembles in a varied and exciting program. Michael D. Hart conducts.



Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.