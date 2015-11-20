Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:58 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Wind Ensemble Fall Concert

November 20, 2015 from 7:30pm

Conducted by Michael Hart, the Cal Lutheran Wind Ensemble performs a variety of intriguing and entertaining works for band. 

Donations accepted. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
  • Starts: November 20, 2015 7:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
  • Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3568#event
  • Sponsors: Music Department
 
 
 