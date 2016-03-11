Wind Ensemble Fall Concert
March 11, 2016 from 7:30pm
The Cal Lutheran Wind Ensemble presents its annual Spring Concert, featuring the full spectrum of talent of the woodwind, brass and percussion members. The concert also spotlights chamber ensembles in a varied and exciting program. Michael D. Hart conducts.
Donations accepted.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 11, 2016 7:30pm
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3679#event