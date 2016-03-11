Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Wind Ensemble Fall Concert

March 11, 2016 from 7:30pm

The Cal Lutheran Wind Ensemble presents its annual Spring Concert, featuring the full spectrum of talent of the woodwind, brass and percussion members. The concert also spotlights chamber ensembles in a varied and exciting program. Michael D. Hart conducts. 

Donations accepted. 

 

