Wind Ensemble & Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert

November 21, 2014 from 7:30pm

The Wind and Jazz Ensembles open their season with the popular Fall Concert featuring exciting new works alongside traditional favorites. This year’s concert will be presented in memory of Peter Woodford, California Lutheran University’s former Jazz Ensemble director and guitar instructor, who died last June. Michael D. Hart directs.

Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.