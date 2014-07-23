Calendar » Windless Chimes production presents Polka Dot Ally the Red & Blues Shoes

July 23, 2014 from 6:30pm

Polka Dot Alley ~ the Red & Blue Shoes, a film by Christine Mallet and Randal Kazarian featuring the Linda Vega Dance Studio, along with a cast of Santa Barbara dancers, musicians and singers will premiere at the Lobero Theatre on July 23, 2014.

Viva la Fiesta! Every summer since 1924, Santa Barbara has been delighted in hosting Old Spanish Days, also known as Fiesta. Making Fiesta happen is a collaboration of countless volunteer hours put in by our entire community. The core and life of Fiesta and flamenco is brought forward by the hard work of the performers and long hours of teaching on behalf of the talented choreographers, musicians and parents.

Polka Dot Alley brings to you, the spectator, an inside view of what happens behind the scenes of this event. The filmmakers began filming in 2008. From the long hours of practice, to the tears of joy at the end of the season when the “Spirits of Fiesta” are crowned, the film will introduce to the world Santa Barbara’s rich history of flamenco and the arts. The film trailer can be viewed at www.polkadotalley.com

Film runtime is 105 minutes