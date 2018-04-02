Calendar » Windows Basics

April 2, 2018 from 9:00AM - 11:15AM

Windows Basics

SBCC Career Skills Institute

Prepare to enter or re-enter the workforce with the computer skills needed for entry-level office jobs with high employment potential jobs in Santa Barbara County and California. The Career Skills Institute’s Windows Basics course helps you explore Help, windows navigation and management, file management, desktop customization, and other Windows Operating System tools and applications.

You may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Beginning Computer Skills Certificate. Participants who earn this certificate will have developed the basic knowledge of computer functions in the Microsoft Windows environment.

To obtain the Beginning Computer Skills Certificate, participants must complete a total of two required courses and 2 elective courses:



Required:



(1) Computers for Beginners

(2) Introduction to Windows

Electives:

(1) How to Use a Computer Keyboard and Mouse for Beginners

(2) Windows Basics

(3) Learn to Type

Windows Basics takes place on Mondays starting April 2 through 30. Classes will be held 9:00 AM – 11:15 AM.

Course number: COMP NC023 (CRN 63671)

Date: Monday, April 2 (Mondays, April 2 – April 30)

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:15 AM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 04; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.