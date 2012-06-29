WINE-DOWN in the Funkzone
June 29, 2012 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Join Community Counseling & Education Center (CCEC) for a fun filled casual evening of music, food, friends and--wine! Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go directly to fund CCEC's low cost, bilingual counseling and educational services. To RSVP or get more information, call CCEC at (805) 962.3363 or email [email protected] Bring a friend, make a friend! See you there!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Bank & Trust
- Starts: June 29, 2012 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $25
- Location: Carr Winery, 205 Anacapa Street
- Website: http://ccecsb.squarespace.com/whats-going-on/2012/5/1/wine-down-in-the-funk-zone-fundraiser.html
