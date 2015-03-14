Calendar » Wine and Type Pairing

March 14, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

AIGA SB and Los Angeles-based TypeEd present a social and educational evening of type pairing and wine tasting at Corks and Crowns in the fabulous Funk Zone.

As designers, we work with typefaces every day, but fewer and fewer of us know why we choose each typeface we use. How do we determine which type combinations best communicate our message? Pairing typefaces is a lot like wine tasting: making educated and inspired choices where the history, personality and unique details of each flavor bring out the best of its complement, creating an experience worth savoring.

Join AIGA Santa Barbara and TypeEd for some typographical “pairing and pouring” at a special Saturday evening event, accessible for designers of all skill levels and generously sponsored by Neenah Paper. Learn tips and tricks for pairing type in a design context—classifications, character, superfamilies and more—and get your hands on typefaces to pair them up yourself!

TypeEd brings the craft of typography back to design education by teaching fundamental skills to designers, students and practitioners—helping build a foundation to practice typesetting, improve communication, and preserve design integrity. TypeEd was founded by Rachel Elnar and Michael Stinson from their downtown Los Angeles design studio Ramp Creative, where they have been practicing annual report, brand identity, and interactive design since 2003.