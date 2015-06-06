Calendar » Wine and Wishes

June 6, 2015 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Enjoy Nell Wine, tapas and appetizers while listening to the smooth Brazilian vocals of Teka. Meet Nell and Diana Basehart, the Founder of the Diana Basehart Foundation.

The Diana Basehart Foundation provides financial help for essential veterinary care to low-income families, seniors, veterans, and the disabled in Santa Barbara County. It is a life-line for people and their pets.