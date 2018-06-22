Calendar » Wine & Cheese Educational Pairing Class

June 22, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Join DV8 Cellars on Friday, June 22nd from 6:00-7:00pm for a special wine and cheese educational class by Fritz Leon of Costal Products, Specialty Foods. $20 for DV8 cellars Wine Club Members and $30 for non-members. Price of admission includes a paired flight of DV8 Cellars wines.