Wine & Cheese Night Network
September 13, 2018 from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Imagine X Functional Neurology & Omega Financial Group invite our friends and fellow professionals to an evening of Wine & Cheese tasting featuring wines from our new neighbors at Frequency, and cheese pairings from C'est Cheese.
Please RSVP to Joanne at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Imagine X Functional Neurology
- Starts: September 13, 2018 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: 804 Anacapa St.
- Sponsors: Imagine X Functional Neurology